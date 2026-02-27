Getty/GOAL
Arsenal discover Anthony Gordon price tag as Gunners aim to beat Liverpool & Man Utd to Newcastle star
Newcastle want closer to £95m from any Gordon sale
According to The Sun, Arsenal believe that figure will be enough to prise Gordon away from St James’ Park. They are ready to pay it as Mikel Arteta seeks to make further additions to his attacking ranks at Emirates Stadium.
Any deal for Gordon would hint at movement out of north London, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard set to face further competition for places on the left flank. Newcastle will, however, need to be talked into dropping their demands.
It is claimed that they would want around £95m ($128m) from any sale of Gordon but, with two years left to run on his current contract, Arsenal are confident that he can be acquired for less than that. Arteta is said to be a “long-time admirer of Gordon from his spell at Everton”.
How Gordon has reacted to transfer speculation
It is not the first time that Gordon has seen a move away from Tyneside mooted. Back in 2024, a return to his Merseyside roots at boyhood club Liverpool was speculated on - with a difficult summer, which included European Championship duty with England, messing with the jet-heeled winger’s head.
Gordon has since told the Daily Mail: “It was difficult for me because one, I had the Euros, which was horrendous for me mentally. I was there but I wasn’t playing. Then I had the transfer stuff. With PSR [profit and sustainability rules], I thought I was going to leave at some point in the window. It didn’t happen. I had to get my head around that [idea of joining Liverpool] to begin with, and then to get my head around it again [when it didn’t happen] was hard. I’m a human being. It’s really difficult.”
Fresh links to Liverpool have been played down, with Gordon saying early in 2026 when asked about his future: “It’s the same old, same old. I haven’t heard anything, they might want to tell me before they tell you (the media). I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish.
“I am focused on me and focused on the team, I am focused on right now. You look too far in the future and you start to underperform. And believe me I have done that (before) and I am not going to do that now.”
Why Gordon appeals to Arsenal boss Arteta
Arteta is said to like Gordon’s versatility, as he has been used as a false nine by Newcastle this season and would add greater depth to Arsenal’s squad. The expectation is that a place in England’s World Cup squad will be secured this summer.
It remains to be seen whether Gordon will be on the move before or after that tournament in North America. While Arsenal are reportedly ready to step up their interest, funds will need to be raised from sales before investing again.
Liverpool & Man Utd still in the race for Gordon
Arteta was handed a £250m ($337m) budget last summer, taking his total spend as Gunners boss beyond the £1 billion ($1.3bn) mark. Ben White is among those said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Christian Norgaard could also be moved on as the Danish midfielder is yet to start a Premier League fixture this season.
Arsenal’s supposed interest in Gordon will have been noted at Anfield and Old Trafford, as Liverpool and United draw up recruitment plans of their own. They will not make life easy for a domestic rival if a transfer scramble is sparked, with a proven Premier League performer seemingly available if the price is right.
