Arrest made as Turkey claim over €300k in jewellery stolen from dressing room during Spain draw in World Cup qualifying
Theft shock in Seville: Turkey report €300k jewellery missing
Turkey’s World Cup qualifying draw against Spain ended in dramatic fashion both on and off the pitch, after the Turkish federation reported the disappearance of high-value jewellery from their dressing room at La Cartuja Stadium. According to the initial complaint, a watch valued at approximately €200,000 and two rings estimated at more than €60,000 each were discovered missing shortly after full-time.
The Turkish delegation noticed the items were gone while preparing to leave the dressing room following the 2-2 draw. Stadium personnel later said they received a routine notice that “the Turkish team had left something behind in the locker room,” which at first appeared to be a common oversight. However, when staff checked, it became clear the missing belongings were not simply forgotten but potentially stolen, prompting an immediate formal report.
According to Marca, police had launched a criminal investigation within hours, treating the incident as a suspected case of theft inside an area with restricted access. The timing of the disappearance, and the high value of the items, intensified scrutiny around the stadium’s security protocols during international fixtures.
Authorities later verified that the items were found and returned to Turkish officials, but by then the case had already escalated into a criminal probe involving multiple police units.
Items recovered as police confirm arrest
The report confirmed that both the watch and the two rings have been located and recovered, easing initial fears that they had been moved off-site or trafficked. However, the discovery did little to close the case, with officers emphasising that the objective now was to establish the full chain of events.
Spanish authorities stated that “the investigation is ongoing. Efforts are being made to determine exactly how the theft occurred and who is behind it.” Their remarks underscored that the recovered items do not automatically rule out internal involvement, especially given that La Cartuja’s dressing rooms are typically accessed only by players, staff, security personnel and approved stadium employees.
At least one arrest has been made, with police confirming they are analysing whether the individual had legitimate stadium access at the time. Investigators are working to determine if the detainee is a stadium employee or someone who “entered the area without permission,” a distinction that could reshape the legal penalties attached to the case.
Security review & legal process ahead
The recovery of the stolen items has eased immediate tensions, but both national federations are now awaiting the formal outcome of the ongoing police investigation. Stadium officials at La Cartuja are expected to carry out an internal security audit, especially regarding locker-room access and surveillance coverage during high-profile international fixtures.
With at least one arrest confirmed and the possibility of more to follow, Spanish authorities will continue examining whether the incident was opportunistic or part of a coordinated attempt to target high-value belongings. Further updates are expected once forensic analysis and security footage reviews are completed.
Turkey settles, while Spain bracing for biggest arena
The alleged theft cast a shadow over what had been a gripping night of football. Spain secured their place at the 2026 World Cup after a tense 2-2 draw with a spirited Turkey side, finishing atop Group E despite being pushed to the brink.
Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the fourth minute after superb wing play from Marc Cucurella, but Turkey’s Deniz Gul equalised in the 42nd minute with a finish that punctured Spain’s previously perfect defensive record in qualifying. Turkey then stunned the home crowd when Salih Özcan made it 2-1 in the 55th minute with a precise low strike following an intricate build-up.
The result extended Spain’s unbeaten run in qualifiers to 31 matches, maintaining a streak of World Cup qualifications dating back to 1978. Turkey, meanwhile, settled for a playoff position, having needed a near-impossible seven-goal margin to top the group.
