FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NOTTINGHAM FORESTAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Something is wrong' - Arne Slot makes admission as Liverpool prepare to face AC Milan in Champions League opener

LiverpoolA. SlotAC Milan vs LiverpoolAC MilanChampions League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says things need to improve with his team after a frustrating loss against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Slot admits there's something wrong at Anfield
  • Was left fuming after a loss against Forest
  • Liverpool face AC Milan on Tuesday
Article continues below