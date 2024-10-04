Arne Slot makes hilarious 'stupid manager' claim as he reveals opinion on Jurgen Klopp's hated 12:30pm kick-offs for Liverpool

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonArne Slot makes hilarious 'stupid manager' claim as he reveals opinion on Jurgen Klopp's hated 12:30pm kick-offs for LiverpoolA. SlotLiverpoolJ. KloppPremier LeagueLiverpool boss Arne Slot says he is unphased by Jurgen Klopp's dreaded Saturday 12:30pm kick-offs following a European tie. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool play Palace early on Saturday Comes a few days after UCL match against Bologna Slot less angered by timing than Klopp Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below