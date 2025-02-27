'Found an extra gear' - Arne Slot hails Liverpool's 'mental strength' as Reds capitalise on another Arsenal blunder to move 13 points clear at top
Arne Slot hailed Liverpool's "mental strength" as the Reds capitalised on another Arsenal blunder to move 13 points clear at the top.
- Liverpool churned out a 2-0 victory against Newcastle
- Have taken a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal
- Slot lavished praise on Liverpool's mentality after gutsy win