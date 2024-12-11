'His team-mates wanted to make sure he was really fit!' - Arne Slot jokes Liverpool's poor performance at Girona was to test returning goalkeeper Alisson
Arne Slot was disappointed with Liverpool's showing against Girona but joked that their poor performance was to test returning goalkeeper Alisson.
- Liverpool earned 1-0 win over Girona
- Alisson put in an impressive shift on his return
- Slot "far from pleased" with his team's performance