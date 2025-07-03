'Unimaginable loss'- Arne Slot issues emotional statement after tragic death of Diogo Jota and says Liverpool star 'will never be forgotten'
Liverpool manager Arne Slot issued a deeply moving tribute to Diogo Jota following the sudden and heartbreaking death of the Portuguese forward. The 28-year-old forward and his younger brother, André Silva, lost their lives in a tragic car accident in the early hours of Thursday morning, July 3, in northwestern Spain.
- Jota died in a car crash
- Tributes continue to pour in
- Slot penned a heartfelt statement