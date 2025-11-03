Arne Slot issues downbeat injury update on record signing Alexander Isak ahead of Real Madrid and Man City tests

In the absence of Isak, Slot is relying on some of his other big name stars to step up. Mohamed Salah broke his scoring drought at the weekend to help the Reds to victory over Aston Villa, but there has still been no improvement from midfielder Florian Wirtz. The German playmaker arrived on Merseyside in the same bracket as Isak after costing the club north of £100million, but he is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League. His lack of form has seen him dropped to the bench in three of the last four matches for Liverpool, nonetheless, his manager remains unbothered by his output and insists the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder will come good eventually.

He added: "You can say he started one of the last four but also a few games this season too. It's not an excuse, just how it is, but we have played many times 3 in 7 days, for a player from a different league, the PL is a bit more intense, especially in all the games and the top games If you look at that he has played a lot, had an impact in many games, unlucky in the end product by himself at times and the team-mates.

"He can create a lot for the team, he will score but I don't think it comes as surprise to anyone if you are 22 to a new league, it might need some adjustment. Gravenberch was sitting here just now and took him a while to adjust, maybe even longer than it took Florian."