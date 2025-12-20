AFP
Liverpool boss Arne Slot issues update on Alexander Isak after £125m man limped out of Spurs clash
Chaos in north London as Reds edge win
Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over a nine-man Tottenham in north London, but the win was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to goalscorer Isak. The match turned in the 33rd minute when Spurs' Xavi Simons received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Virgil van Dijk.
And the Merseysiders capitalised after the break after Isak, a half-time substitute, scored the opener following after an assist from Florian Wirtz. However, the Swedish striker was injured in the act of scoring, his left leg was impacted following an attempted block from Micky van de Ven. He was immediately substituted and assisted off the pitch by medical staff; he looked in significant pain.
Slot: 'We have to wait and see'
Speaking after the match, Slot told the BBC: "It is too short after the game to speak about it but it is never good when a player has to come off. I took Frimpong off because I did not want to be with 10 men, so that injury is fine.
"The other two (Isak and Conor Bradley) we'll have to wait and see. The good thing is that we have a week to go so hopefully we have enough players available to play next week again."
Slot added: "It wasn’t perfect, especially in the last 10 minutes, but we’re picking up points. I think it’s never been as bad as people said but it’s also true that we are definitely not perfect yet. We knew when we made changes in the summer that it would take time."
Spurs boss fumes over 'shove'
In the build up to Ekitike’s winner, Spurs boss Frank believes there was a shove on Cristian Romero, which the referee and VAR failed to spot. After the match the he told Sky Sports: "First, I'm very proud of the players. I saw a team of strong personalities, great characters. I think we started the game well and then there was the first setback with the red card. In my opinion, I've seen it given before but I don't think we want a game where it's not exceptional force or reckless or anything. The team is hanging in there and defending great. We're fighting going into the second half. We concede the first goal and then there is a massive mistake by (referee) John (Brooks) on the pitch. Two hands on the back by Ekitike. I don't understand how he didn't see it. Okay.
"Luckily we have VAR so they will bail you out when you need it which they didn't. That was the second mistake. Okay. We stayed in the game and keep fighting, got a great goal back to make it 2-1 and then unfortunately we got a red card for two yellow cards. The second (yellow) one you understand the feeling in the game between two big boys competing."
Speaking again on Ekitike’s goal, Frank added: "That's an unbelievable mistake (by the officials). It's a huge mistake."
Reds on the up heading into Christmas
Liverpool face a rigorous festive schedule with three Premier League matches in 12 days. The Reds host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 27th and the New Year begins with another home fixture against Leeds United on January 1st. There follows two critical away trips; a visit to Fulham on January 4th and a high-stakes encounter against Arsenal at the Emirates on January 8th.
