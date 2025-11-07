Getty Images Sport
'Give him some time!' - Arne Slot defends Alexander Isak as Liverpool's record signing returns to training ahead of Man City showdown
Isak could be available for Man City clash
Isak is set to return to Liverpool training after three weeks on the sidelines as Slot’s side prepare for a crucial trip to Manchester City this weekend. The Swedish forward, who sustained an adductor injury during last month’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, has not featured since and has spent the past fortnight undergoing a personalised rehabilitation programme. Liverpool’s medical team confirmed that Isak is now back in full training, though his availability for the City game will depend on how he responds over the next 48 hours.
The 26-year-old’s return is a timely boost for Slot during a demanding stretch of fixtures. Isak’s absence has coincided with a dip in Liverpool’s attacking efficiency, forcing the Reds to rely on wide Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo to shoulder the goalscoring burden.
However, Isak’s fitness woes have become a recurring theme since his blockbuster summer move from Newcastle United. After missing most of pre-season due to transfer complications, he has struggled to find rhythm or consistency in Slot’s system. The Liverpool manager has therefore stressed the importance of easing his record signing back carefully, with no desire to risk a relapse ahead of a congested winter schedule.
Slot not putting pressure on record signing
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed Isak’s return to team training and cautioned against expecting an immediate impact. "He will train for the first time today with the team again, after being three weeks out," Slot said. "I know that I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended, so now it’s time for us to see where he is. But I have to come back to those words, because if you are only three weeks with the rehab, that doesn’t bring you back to the levels he was three weeks ago."
Praising Liverpool’s medical staff for their work behind the scenes, Slot continued: "Although our rehab team is doing an incredible job, you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. As much as we try to replicate it, that’s simply not possible. So, again I have to say, give him some time."
Massive fee on Isak's mind?
Isak’s return comes amid mounting scrutiny over his early struggles since completing a £125 million ($164m) switch from Newcastle in the summer, a move that made him the most expensive player in British football history. The transfer saga dominated headlines throughout pre-season, with reports claiming the forward pushed to force through the deal, leading to tension with his former club. As a result, Isak began his Liverpool career behind schedule, lacking match fitness and sharpness during his first few weeks under Slot.
That slow start has been compounded by injuries. The striker has missed multiple fixtures due to persistent muscle problems, preventing him from developing chemistry with key teammates like Salah, Gakpo, and Ekitike. His current record - one goal and one assist in eight appearances - stands in stark contrast to his prolific spell at Newcastle, where he scored 54 goals in 86 league games.
Reds face fellow title outsiders at Etihad Stadium
Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Manchester City will provide the first major test of Slot’s injury management approach. While Isak is expected to be included in the travelling squad, the likelihood is that he will begin on the bench with Ekitike starting instead. Slot and his medical staff will make a late decision after assessing Isak’s reaction to full training, but the emphasis remains on caution rather than risk.
