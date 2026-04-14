Armed supporters storm Reims training centre to threaten players and staff following Ligue 2 draw as club express 'deep shock'

Following a 2-2 draw away at Laval, a group of hostile supporters allegedly broke into the club's facility. The management released a formal statement detailing the horrifying events.

"During the night from Friday to Saturday, individuals claiming to be Ultrem, some of whom were hooded and armed with makeshift weapons, broke into our Centre de Vie Raymond Kopa to wait for the team returning from Laval," the statement read. "These ways of doing things cannot be tolerated and have deeply shocked the entire club."