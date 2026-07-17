Revealed: Argentina 'shocked' by Thomas Tuchel's substitutions after planning to face explosive England duo in World Cup semi-final

Speaking after the defeat, Tuchel addressed the sudden shift in momentum. “I haven’t seen the data yet but I think right after the goal, the momentum swings completely in ball possession, chances and it drops dramatically,” he said. “We got too passive within our structure. I tried to help, not to become more passive with a back five but to be more active, to be quicker out to the wingers, not to open up the gaps between the back four.

"We encouraged everyone to step out, to be more active within the structure, but we just struggled. We couldn’t find any duels any more which was why we dropped deeper and deeper, which was never the plan but it happened.”

He added that controlling the ball “is maybe not in our DNA like it is in the Spanish DNA or Argentinian or Brazilian DNA.”