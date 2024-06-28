Scaloni Argentina Copa AmericaGetty
Jacob Schneider

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni handed one-match ban and fined after halftime antics in Copa America

ArgentinaLionel ScaloniJesse MarschArgentina vs PeruPeruCopa America

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has been suspended and fined by CONMEBOL and Copa America after his halftime antics earlier this week.

  • Argentina boss Scaloni suspended and fined
  • Copa America crack-down on halftime antics
  • Peru suffer same fate
