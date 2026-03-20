'We're two-time champions!' - Argentina claim victory over Spain as CONMEBOL chief ridicules La Roja & UEFA over Finalissima cancellation

The rhetoric shifted from professional disagreement to outright ridicule as Dominguez suggested Spain’s reluctance to meet Argentina’s scheduling demands was equivalent to a forfeit. He urged Argentines to stop looking at European football as the gold standard, insisting the Albiceleste are now the undisputed kings of the intercontinental cup.

"If we apply a walkover, you're a two-time Finalissima champion," Dominguez told DSports. "And one more thing: you have to believe in yourself, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. And another thing: you have to believe it, the neighbour's grass is not that green."

Speaking later to Radio La Red, he doubled down on his claim that Spain had effectively surrendered the trophy. "What nationality are you? Argentinian, so congratulations because we're two-time champions of the Finalissima, they didn't even show up."