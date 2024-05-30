Alejandro Garnacho Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Argentina waiting on crunch Alejandro Garnacho decision from Man Utd after making special request to Erik ten Hag's side

Alejandro GarnachoArgentinaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueCopa AmericaSummer Olympics

Argentina are reportedly waiting to hear from Manchester United on the availability of Alejandro Garnacho for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

  • Garnacho wanted by Javier Mascherano
  • Has asked Manchester United to release youngster
  • Could end up playing both the Copa America & the Olympics
