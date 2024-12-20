'Are you not entertained?' - Ange Postecoglou predicts pundit meltdown over his 'lack of tactics' as Tottenham coach defends player mistakes in wild win vs Man Utd
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou predicted a pundit meltdown over his supposed lack of tactics, but has asked his critics: "Are you not entertained?"
- Spurs into Carabao Cup semi-finals
- Prevailed in seven-goal thriller with Red Devils
- Australian coach will not change his ways