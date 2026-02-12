Getty Images Sport
Arda Guler ‘being bullied’ at Real Madrid by ‘players with very high egos’
Scout claims 'mobbing' against Turkish star
Serhat Pekmezci, the former Fenerbahce head of scouting credited with discovering Guler, has made startling allegations regarding the 20-year-old's treatment in the Spanish capital. Speaking to Sports Digitale, Pekmezci suggested that Guler is being systematically isolated within the squad.
"Arda Guler is being subjected to mobbing," Pekmezci stated, using a term often associated with workplace bullying and harassment in Europe. He clarified that while the player has not come to him directly to complain, the situation was predictable given the shark tank environment of the European champions. "It's not that he complained to me, but he knew this would happen. I told him to be patient."
The allegations paint a worrying picture of internal strife at Madrid. Since arriving in 2023, Guler has struggled to nail down a starting spot, a situation often attributed to injuries and competition. However, Pekmezci insists the issue is far more personal, claiming that a specific faction within the dressing room is actively working against the youngster.
'Players with very big egos' blamed
According to the scout, Guler’s stagnation is not down to a lack of ability, but rather a refusal by established stars to integrate him. The transition from the era of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric was supposed to herald Guler’s rise, but Pekmezci claims he has been blocked by senior figures.
"The harassment came from the players. There is a group there that has not been able to accept Arda; unfortunately, they are players with very high egos," he claimed.
Despite his clear technical quality, he often finds himself on the periphery of matches, receiving the ball less frequently than his positioning demands. Guler enjoyed a bright start to the season, chipping in with three goals in the first few months of the season. While his goals have dropped off lately, he continues to rack up assists, having teed up seven goals in La Liga and four more in the Champions League.
Xabi Alonso exit linked to toxic culture
Perhaps most alarmingly for Madrid fans, Pekmezci believes this player-power dynamic was the catalyst for the club’s recent managerial upheaval. Xabi Alonso, who took charge following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure but was dismissed in January, reportedly found it impossible to manage these internal fractures.
"That's why Xabi Alonso left too," Pekmezci claimed, suggesting the Basque manager was another casualty of the same "egos" that are now targeting Guler.
The reins have since been handed to Alvaro Arbeloa, but the situation appears to have improved little. Arbeloa, tasked with steadying the ship, has seemingly continued the trend of sidelining the playmaker. During a recent Champions League defeat to Benfica, tensions boiled over when Guler was substituted. He was caught on camera visibly frustrated, muttering to himself as he left the field.
Patience wearing thin in Madrid
Guler has long been praised for his temperament, but even his stoicism is being tested. "I told him: 'Be patient.' Arda is very patient, he is very conscious, but even he has started to rebel," Pekmezci noted.
The 20-year-old is facing a critical juncture in his career. With his "dream move" turning into a potential nightmare, the upcoming summer transfer window looms large. If the alleged "mobbing" continues and the "egos" in the dressing room remain unchecked, Real Madrid risks losing a generational talent who feels he has been given no fair chance to shine.
For now, Guler remains trapped in a difficult cycle, waiting for a breakthrough under Arbeloa that his former mentor believes may never come as long as the current dressing room hierarchy remains in power.
