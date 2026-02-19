Getty Images Sport
Antony told he still needs to develop in many aspects as Manuel Pellegrini reveals Real Betis star struggle with pubalgia issue
Pubalgia problems for the Brazilian
Antony has recently been dealing with groin discomfort, an issue that, despite its persistence, did not prevent him from making an impact in his side's recent games, getting two goals and two assists across his last four matches. However, the winger is now undergoing a structured treatment programme under close medical supervision, as the club looks to ensure a full recovery and restore him to peak physical condition ahead of the upcoming challenges.
The veteran Chilean manager spoke openly about the forward's progress and current status during an appearance on La Pizarra de Quintana. Addressing the expectations surrounding the high-profile addition, Pellegrini was firm on the fact that the 24-year-old is essentially a work in progress. "He is a player who has an important quality and who still has to develop it more in many aspects," the coach noted, while also providing a medical update on the player's recent absence from the starting lineup.
While the tactical side of Antony's game remains under scrutiny, Pellegrini revealed that a specific injury is currently the primary obstacle for the winger. The former Ajax man has been struggling with a groin issue that has prevented him from reaching full tilt. Pellegrini confirmed the diagnosis, stating: "He is with some pubalgia problems, but he is a very focused player. We are very conscious of how important he can be for us."
Pellegrini reflects on long-term stability
The discussion with the Betis boss also touched upon the broader context of his six-year tenure at the Benito Villamarin. Pellegrini arrived at a club in a state of flux and has since turned them into a consistent force in La Liga. They currently sit fifth in the table are hoping to beat Atletico Madrid to a spot in next season's Champions League.
"It has been six years, fortunately, very regular, where perhaps the club's objectives were not to reach so high, because when I arrived it had been a quite bad sporting season, also with some strong economic problems," Pellegrini said.
Pellegrini’s philosophy is rooted in a daily grind that he believes has transformed the club’s DNA, as he added: "Not to be satisfied with what one does, but trying to instil an ambition and a demand day by day that has allowed us to have this regularity in these years and to always keep aspiring for more."
The importance of Isco and Fornals
Focusing on his current squad, the manager was quick to praise the leadership of Isco, whom he previously coached at Malaga. Despite the playmaker currently being sidelined, his influence remains massive. "I think he is the club's number one idol for his commitment, for his maturity as a player and for his quality," Pellegrini said. "With the maturity he has, I think he will be on the field as soon as possible, he works very hard and the team needs him a lot. I see him with the same ambition and demand as when he started, he is an example for the young players."
In the absence of some key creative figures, Pablo Fornals has stepped up to bridge the gap in the final third. Pellegrini highlighted the former West Ham man's versatility and tactical intelligence as vital components of the Betis attack. "For me it is the most important position in football, I have always tried to have at least a couple of creative players, who are the ones who allow the strikers to score goals," he said, adding of Fornals: "Fortunately he has done very well and has added a quota of goals."
Demanding more from Spanish football
Finally, the coach turned his attention to the state of the game in Spain, praising the technical level while calling for more entertainment. He expressed his belief that "Spain at this moment has the best national team in the world" and "the best football played from a technical point of view." However, he feels the league must do more to discourage time-wasting and simulated injuries to improve the product for the audience.
Pellegrini concluded: "I think footballing quality is overflowing in La Liga, now the spectacle is missing, in the sense of not deceiving, of playing more time, of not only being result-oriented, but also that through the game it is an attractive activity. I don't look for futuristic goals, but present goals. Hopefully we see a Betis similar to what we have seen in recent years and always with the ambition to take one more step."
