Antonio Conte reveals he spoke to Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku about signing for Chelsea and says Blues 'could have become dominant' in Premier League with duo ChelseaAntonio ConteRomelu LukakuVirgil van DijkPremier League

Antonio Conte revealed that he wanted to bring in Romelu Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk at Chelsea during his time with the club.