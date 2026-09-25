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Man Utd line up SHOCK Premier League return for Antonio Conte to replace Michael Carrick
Man Utd prepare Carrick contingency plans
United are already exploring managerial alternatives following a heavily underwhelming start to the 2026-27 campaign under Carrick. The Red Devils had hoped to push forward this term following Carrick's permanent appointment and subsequent summer signings. However, domestic defeats against Hull City, Manchester City and Brighton have left the club struggling to find their rhythm.
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Conte in pole position for Old Trafford job
Calciomercatoclaims that former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte has been identified as United's number one target. The report states that the 57-year-old is currently in pole position to take the reins if Carrick is sacked in the coming months.
United chiefs have reportedly already made initial contact to assess Conte's availability. The experienced Italian is currently out of work after departing Napoli at the end of last season. It had been suggested that Conte might return to the Italy national team fold. However, with Roberto Mancini filling that vacancy, a return to the Premier League now appears a realistic possibility.
A dismal run of domestic form
While United have secured straightforward home victories over newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Champions League minnows Sabah, their overall form remains a major concern. The recent loss to Brighton was particularly damaging for the current regime.
That defeat brought an end to a proud 50-year record of United never losing a home match when leading 2-0. Such alarming collapses have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding Carrick's position in the Old Trafford dugout.
The manager now faces a crucial three-week international break. He must urgently figure out how to revive the team's fortunes and replicate the promising performances seen during the second half of last season.
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Crunch time approaches after the international break
United face a defining week immediately following the international break, with two crucial fixtures in the space of three days. First, they host bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.
That Premier League clash promises to be a tense affair, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi also operating under mounting pressure. A failure to secure three points against a struggling Tottenham side could prove fatal for Carrick.
Immediately following that fixture, the Red Devils travel to Spain for a daunting Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid. If results do not improve drastically across these two fixtures, Conte could be arriving in Manchester sooner rather than later.
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