Antoine Semenyo's shirt number revealed following £62.5m transfer to Man City - but Ghana international winger admits club legend Yaya Toure wasn't decisive in his choice
Big-money transfer: Guardiola has even more firepower
Semenyo has, after three years at the Vitality Stadium, become another big-money addition for Pep Guardiola. He is a Premier League-proven performer that has already reached double figures on the goal front this season.
His powerful running and unerring finishing ability are considered to be qualities that will thrive under a highly-decorated Catalan coach. The 26-year-old is eager to get going and has some big shoes to fill after inheriting a shirt once worn by Ivorian icon Toure.
Why Semenyo took Man City's No.42 shirt
Semenyo insists that was not part of his thinking, with the exciting forward saying: "It was my first number I got at Bristol City when I first signed. It’s always stuck me. I was either 42 or 24 – 24 wasn’t available so I went back to my first number. That’s the inspiration behind it."
Semenyo has starred as No.24 at Bournemouth, but that shirt is currently filled by Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad. He has merely switched those figures around and settled for a jersey that brings back happy memories for him.
There is, however, no escaping the fact that he is the first City player to take 42 since Toure departed Manchester in 2018. He left with 316 appearances and 82 goals under his belt - with the all-action midfielder helping to deliver a hat-trick of Premier League titles and three domestic cup successes.
Trophy target: Semenyo wants to make history
Semenyo is ready to start creating his own legacy. He has told the Blues’ official website: "I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.
"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season. The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do."
He went on to say: "I mean you want to be a part of the team, to be honest. You want to be winning those trophies, you want to be playing with the best players in the world, so that perception is that you just want to be involved. I thank God that now I’m involved and we can win many more trophies."
When will Semenyo make his Man City debut?
On the qualities that he will bring to City’s team, Semenyo - who is already looking to make history with new employers - added: "[I’d describe myself as] a powerful, quick, strong, clinical player, but still improving. I feel I’m still yet to reach my peak. I’ve still got a lot of learning to do and joining City is going to be the best thing for my development.
"The best coaches, [and] the best players will take my game to the next level. I feel I’m improving but there are so many young players here who I think will be top players. I want to be part of that, and I want to rewrite history again."
Semenyo will be immediately available to City and Guardiola. He is unlikely to figure in an FA Cup third-round clash with League One outfit Exeter at the Etihad on Saturday, but could make his bow in the first leg of a Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Tuesday.
