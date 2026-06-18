Antoine Semenyo awarded FIFA's Player of the Mach as Man City star helps England's World Cup Group L opponents Ghana squeeze past Panama

The Man City forward was later named Player of the Match. Semenyo admitted the late nature of the winner made the emotions difficult to process. He also praised his side's resilience against a physically imposing Panama team.

"Ninety minutes plus five... I don't even know how to describe that emotion," he told FIFA. "We were all so relieved because we knew how important this game was for us and also because it gives us a confidence boost going into the next game.

"They [Panama] had some quite big guys to be honest, but we like that physicality. That's what we thrive off and I thought it was a really good match-up today. I am so happy to say that we've got that win, but we can't take our foot off the gas. We now have two important games and big challenges ahead of us."