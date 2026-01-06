AFP
Antoine Semenyo's last Bournemouth game?! Man City transfer on brink of completion as medical booked for £65m winger
Semenyo picks Man City as next club
Semenyo was reportedly the subject of offers from Manchester United and Tottenham last summer, but decided to stay at the Vitality Stadium. After the forward's hot start to the 2025-26 season, several other Premier League clubs became interested, with Liverpool, Chelsea and City all exploring a deal too. Towards the end of December, Semenyo is said to have decided on the Etihad Stadium as his preferred destination.
Medical booked for Semenyo
As first reported by Sky Sports, Semenyo is due in Manchester for a medical on Thursday, with formal processes to complete the transfer to follow Bournemouth's match on Wednesday against former suitors Spurs.
Iraola admits Semenyo on verge of exit
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has been adamant that the club will keep Semenyo for as long as possible before his release clause expires later this week, with the winger playing all 90 minutes of Saturday's loss to Arsenal. However, Iraola has admitted Semenyo is likely to be sold following Wednesday's game.
"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow or the next two or three days, but I've asked before coming here just to tell me, otherwise I will look foolish there talking about Antoine and then [he leaves]. And that's the situation in this moment of the day," Iraola said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"I think it could be the last game. That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise but there is nothing agreed right now. He, right now, is our player and I hope it continues."
From non-league to Premier League: Semenyo's incredible rise
Semenyo was born and raised in London, though was met with rejection by several clubs in the capital growing up. He was rejected by all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Tottenham following trials. He joined Bristol City in 2018 at the age of 18 and was sent on loan to non-league side Bath City shortly afterwards. Loans with Newport County and Sunderland, then a League One side, followed.
During the 2020-21 season behind closed doors, Semenyo became a regular for Bristol City, playing 50 times in all competitions. He then developed into one of the Championship's most dynamic forwards across the next couple of years and secured a £10m ($13.5m) move to Bournemouth in the Premier League in January 2023.
Semenyo scored only once in 11 Premier League games to see out the 2022-23 season, but found his feet the following year when Iraola replaced Gary O'Neil as head coach. He grabbed eight goals in 33 matches in 2023-24 and then 11 in 37 matches last term. So far this season, Semenyo has nine goals in 19 Premier League appearances, with only City's Erling Haaland (19) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (14) registering more to date.
When could Semenyo make Man City debut?
If Semenyo finalises his transfer before the weekend, he should be eligible to make his first City appearance in the FA Cup third round on Saturday when Exeter City visit the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side then travel to Newcastle United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final next Tuesday, before a trip to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in Premier League action.
While Semenyo will give City further depth in the final third, the club are exploring defensive options in the transfer market following injuries to centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, whose contract expires in June, under consideration.
