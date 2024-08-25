Will Anthony Gordon seal Liverpool transfer before deadline? Eddie Howe ‘not a fortune teller’ as Newcastle boss reacts to rumours of Merseyside return for ex-Everton forward
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he is doing everything he can to keep Anthony Gordon at the club amid interest from Liverpool this summer.
- Gordon linked with move to Liverpool
- Impressed on Tyneside under Howe last term
- Newcastle boss determined to keep star winger