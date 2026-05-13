Getty Images
Anthony Gordon agrees Bayern Munich personal terms as Newcastle demand £75m transfer fee
Bayern leading the race for Gordon
The 25-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Bavarian club, who are eager to bolster their attacking options this summer. According to talkSPORT, while Gordon has reached an agreement on personal terms, a significant gap remains between the two clubs regarding a final valuation. Newcastle United are reportedly holding out for a fee of £75 million or more for their star man, who has enjoyed a strong individual season.
Despite the high asking price, there is optimism in Germany that a deal can be struck. Gordon has been in fine form, netting 17 goals across all competitions this term. His performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Arsenal also maintaining an appreciation for the player, while Liverpool have held a historical interest in the former Everton man dating back to 2024.
- Getty Images
Howe maintains stance on commitment
Speculation regarding Gordon's future intensified after he was left as an unused substitute in Newcastle's recent fixtures. However, manager Eddie Howe has been quick to dismiss suggestions that the player’s head has been turned by the interest from Bavaria. Howe insisted that Gordon remains 100 per cent committed to the cause at St James' Park, despite the noise surrounding a potential exit.
Addressing the media, Howe said: "He wouldn't be in the squad if that wasn't the case. I judge that, as I said many times, not on communications elsewhere, I do that with my relationship with the player and how I see them train." The manager further explained that recent squad rotations were tactical, stating: "Obviously, we have gone with a bit more solidity with Joelinton playing wide and one winger the other side just to try and strengthen us defensively."
Record-breaking form attracts elite interest
Gordon scored 10 goals in 12 Champions League appearances during Newcastle's run to the last 16, breaking the club record previously held by Alan Shearer. This exponential growth has seen him become a regular for the Three Lions, earning 17 caps and positioning himself as one of the most dangerous wide players in the Premier League.
A move to Bayern would see Gordon link up with England captain Harry Kane at club level. The German side are prioritising a new winger to maintain their domestic dominance and improve their European prospects. With 39 goals and 28 assists in 152 total appearances for the Magpies, Gordon's statistical output has convinced the Bayern hierarchy that he is the right profile for Vincent Kompany's system.
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertainty grows over St. James' Park future
While Newcastle would prefer to keep their prized asset, the reality of a massive offer could force their hand. There is reportedly a desire from all parties to find a resolution quickly, potentially before the start of the upcoming World Cup to avoid a drawn-out transfer saga.
It remains to be seen if Gordon features in either of Newcastle's final two Premier League games against West Ham and Fulham.