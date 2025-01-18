Another setback for Jota! Liverpool attacker absent with injury for Brentford clash after heroics at Nottingham Forest

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonAnother setback for Jota! Liverpool attacker absent with injury for Brentford clash after heroics at Nottingham ForestDiogo JotaLiverpoolBrentford vs LiverpoolBrentfordPremier LeagueDiogo Jota has suffered a fresh injury setback and has been left out of Liverpool's squad to take on Brentford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJota absent from matchday squadSlot says forward has another injuryReds face Brentford in Premier LeagueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱