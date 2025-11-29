Getty Images Sport
Angelo Stiller receives apology after Man Utd target's appearance abhorrently mocked by Go Ahead Eagles forward during Europa League clash
Uncomfortable scenes in Europa League game
Just three minutes into his cameo, Edvardsen mocked how Stiller, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, looked. The incident sparked a clash between the two teams, leading to the former getting booked. After the game, former Inter player Wesley Sneijder said, "I find it sad. Such things are absolutely unacceptable."
Although Stiller was incensed by the incident, Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth chose his words carefully, rather than adding fuel to the fire.
"I saw it, but from a distance it was still difficult for me to assess. It's about Europa League points for Deventer just as it is for us," he said. "So if emotions are running high and then quickly subside, and the referee takes the right measures, then it's not all that big of a deal. Therefore, everything's fine."
Aside from that, the 29-year-old received a huge backlash online for his actions, and subsequently, Go Ahead Eagles have announced he has been fined €500 ($580); along with the player apologising for his very poor behaviour.
- Getty Images Sport
'I would like to apologise'
A statement from the Eredivisie outfit reads: "Go Ahead Eagles regrets that several incidents have taken place during the duel with VfB Stuttgart. The club therefore renounces this."
And Edvardsen himself announced that he apologised to Stuttgart's players after the contest.
He said: "I would like to apologise for my behaviour yesterday. Things have been said and done between the two of us that don't belong on a football field. Afterwards, I went to the dressing room in Stuttgart to apologize. I have an exemplary role, and I have to behave accordingly."
Go Ahead Eagles added that the €500 fine will be 'donated to the social branch of the club'. General manager, Jan Willem van Dop, said the Netherlands team were "completely dissatisfied" with how their player conducted himself in the Europa League tie.
He added, "As a club, we are completely dissatisfied with Victor’s behavior and distance ourselves from it. It’s good that he apologised afterward, but it remains a stain on the evening."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Stuttgart fans criticised
In the same media release, Go Ahead Eagles criticized Stuttgart fans for standing in a seated section, despite being warned not to. They added that their behaviour was "unacceptable" and the police had to repeatedly get involved.
It states: "The incident with Edvardsen was not the only incident during Go Ahead Eagles – VfB Stuttgart. Before, during and after the match, unrest arose around the stadium. During Europa League matches, Go Ahead Eagles must make so-called 'Category 1 tickets' available to the opposing team. The German supporters who received these tickets sat in the main stand and were asked several times not to stand during the match. Despite instructions from the security staff, this was not heeded. As a result, the police had to intervene. The behaviour of the German supporters is unacceptable and does not belong in a public stand. As a result, security personnel had to intervene in the home stands as well. Go Ahead Eagles attaches great importance to hospitality, but is disappointed with the disorder in the main stand. It is the responsibility of the opposing team to allocate these cards in a responsible and appropriate manner, which did not happen here. After the match, the police had to intervene again."
- Getty
What comes next for both Stiller?
Stiller's emergence as one of Europe's best young midfield talents has brought him to the attention of bigger clubs than Stuttgart, which suggests he might soon be playing on a different stage. Manchester United's search for central midfielder who can replace an ageing Casemiro has brought them to his door, but there will be plenty to play ouf over the coming months, especially with a World Cup that could put Stiller even more in the shop window.
Advertisement