Angelo Stiller receives apology after Man Utd target's appearance abhorrently mocked by Go Ahead Eagles forward during Europa League clash

Just three minutes into his cameo, Edvardsen mocked how Stiller, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, looked. The incident sparked a clash between the two teams, leading to the former getting booked. After the game, former Inter player Wesley Sneijder said, "I find it sad. Such things are absolutely unacceptable."

Although Stiller was incensed by the incident, Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth chose his words carefully, rather than adding fuel to the fire.

"I saw it, but from a distance it was still difficult for me to assess. It's about Europa League points for Deventer just as it is for us," he said. "So if emotions are running high and then quickly subside, and the referee takes the right measures, then it's not all that big of a deal. Therefore, everything's fine."

Aside from that, the 29-year-old received a huge backlash online for his actions, and subsequently, Go Ahead Eagles have announced he has been fined €500 ($580); along with the player apologising for his very poor behaviour.