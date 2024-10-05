FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-TOULOUSE-LILLEAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Difficult to say no' - Angel Gomes refuses to rule out future return to Man Utd after starring for Lille

A. GomesManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueLilleLigue 1England

Angel Gomes has refused to rule out a future return to Manchester United after starring for Lille.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gomes had a frustrating first stint at United
  • Has risen to prominence after shining with Lille
  • Midfielder remains open to an Old Trafford return
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below