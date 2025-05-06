Angel Di Maria salary: How much does Argentina legend earn per week and annually at Benfica?

Everything you need to know about Angel Di Maria's salary details playing for Benfica

Angel Di Maria is a true legend of the game. Having started his career at Rosario Central, Di Maria began his European journey with Portuguese side Benfica, where he made headlines as a talented prospect. It did not take long before Real Madrid came calling, where he played a key role in Madrid's historic La Decima campaign during the 2013–14 season.

Later, the Argentina legend went on to play for major clubs such as Manchester United, PSG, and Juventus, before returning to Benfica once again in 2023, signing a one-year deal. He extended his contract in 2024 for another season and currently ranks as one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much he earns in Lisbon!

Article continues below

*Salaries are gross