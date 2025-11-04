Getty/GOAL
'Got to bring Ange Postecoglou back!' - Snoop Dogg eager to invest in Celtic as American rap icon seeks to expand football ownership portfolio after Swansea venture
How much is Snoop Dogg worth & why does he support Celtic?
Snoop has become one of Celtic’s most famous celebrity fans, with the American music icon having pledged allegiance to the Hoops since being gifted a replica shirt in 2005. He has spoken on a regular basis since then of wanting to establish professional ties with the club.
The 54-year-old is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, with some of his reported £120 million ($157m) fortune being put aside for business ventures. Snoop has claimed that he would be willing to help bolster transfer budgets in Glasgow, while also restoring stability in the dugout.
Transfer boost & Postecoglou back! Snoop Dogg's plan
He is not looking for a hands-on role, having already accepted a position behind the scenes at Swansea, and feels that he could help to keep spirits high within a demanding fan base. The ball is now in Celtic’s court when it comes to discussing investment opportunities.
Snoop has told the Daily Record when asked about a potential role at ‘Paradise’: “I don’t know about coach, but as an investor sure. Investing in Celtic is something I have talked about in the past and if the opportunity was right I would be down for it. Celtic is a huge club and fans want to see the best players playing in this great stadium. All the owners have got to do is ask.”
Asked for his reaction to Brendan Rodgers’ shock resignation, with Hoops legend Martin O’Neill currently back at the helm on an interim basis, Snoop added - with a nod being offered to an Australian coach who is out of work after leaving Premier League side Nottingham Forest: “I love sport, and in sport players leave, coaches leave, and you move on.
“You got to give Martin O’Neill big respect, he is coming back when we need him. I think you got to bring Ange back, the club are gonna do what they are gonna do but the fans would love to see him back.”
Inspiration taken from Reynolds at Wrexham
Snoop has previously said of following Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds into the ownership business, with the Deadpool actor enjoying considerable success at Wrexham: “I love what Ryan has done with Wrexham – it’s just a great story. Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time – if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it. I have watched so much soccer in Europe but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them.
“There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that. Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up. Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves.”
Snoop burgers! What next for Celtic?
He has also joked about opening a burger van outside the Hoops’ stadium, saying: “I would love to bring a pop-up burger [van] to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good. It’s got to be Celtic Park, man.
“The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good-quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon. The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”
After seeing Celtic claim a morale-boosting Scottish League Cup semi-final victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers last time out, Snoop Dogg will be among the interested observers when O’Neill’s side return to Europa League action on Thursday against Midtjylland.
