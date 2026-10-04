Andy Robertson joins Kenny Dalglish in exclusive 100-cap club as Scotland secure first win under Sebastien Pocognoli

Scotland finally got their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign up and running with a vital 2-0 away victory in Skopje. Staged at the Toshe Proeski Arena, the fixture saw Robertson become only the second player in Scottish men's football history to reach 100 caps, following in the footsteps of Dalglish (102).

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the final whistle, the former Liverpool left-back admitted: "It means everything to me, and it means everything to my family. I've been away now 100 times; I've got to feel sorry for my wife! It's been an unbelievable journey. I remember my first game, and it's been a process since then. It's emotional for me. I love this country, there's only one person before me in the men's game to do that, so it's a pretty special achievement."