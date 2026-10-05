Andres Iniesta admits coaching is 'more stressful' than playing as Barcelona legend discusses managerial ambitions

Operating in the dugout forces the midfield maestro to juggle far more tactical variables on a weekly basis. His vast experience at the pinnacle of world football serves as his primary asset when communicating with and mentoring his squad.

Explaining the fresh demands of the managerial seat, Iniesta told MARCA: "It's a bit more stressful than when you're a player, because while you don't try to control everything, you do have to keep far more details and scenarios in your head. But it's great.

"It's a fantastic challenge that demands even closer teamwork with your coaching staff and players. Above all, we try to pass on and offer them many things that, having been a player and lived through those experiences, cannot be taught in any classroom. That's an added advantage: being able to contribute, communicate, and connect with the players in front of you."