'I don't have a Plan B' - Andreas Christensen wants new Barcelona contract but defender has 'no idea' if he'll be offered extension
Christensen no longer important for Hansi Flick
Christensen had won over the trust of head coach Flick towards the 2024-25 season after spending the majority of the campaign on the sidelines due to an Achilles tendon injury and muscle issues. The centre-back played only six games, all of them towards the end of last season, making two starts. His return was a big positive.
Ahead of the start of the ongoing season, Barcelona sold Inigo Martinez – one of the best performers last season – to Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al-Nassr, with the ex-Athletic Club defender claiming he felt he wouldn't be able to contribute at the highest level anymore.
Despite a spot alongside Pau Cubarsi opening up, Christensen still remains a long way from sealing his starting berth. While the Danish international has featured in 10 games across all competitions, he has managed to accumulate a paltry 342 minutes of action. He has been handed a place in the starting XI only thrice, although it may be argued that he spent two weeks out of action due to a calf injury last month.
No renewal in sight for Christensen
All signs point towards the reigning La Liga giants opting against offering a new deal to the 29-year-old, especially if Flick doesn't use him a lot between now and the end of the season. Numerous reports have stated that Barcelona have no intention of keeping Christensen on their books beyond next summer, despite the player's wish to continue in Catalunya.
Last month, Barcelona sporting director Deco refrained from commenting extensively on Christensen’s future but hinted that a contract renewal remains a possibility.
“We’re taking Andreas step by step. He had a spectacular first year. Then injuries have affected him quite a bit,” he told Mundo Deportivo last month. “We’ll see how he does this season and we’ll talk. He’s a great player. We don’t have to renew all the players in October either."
Christensen has no 'Plan B' amid contract uncertainty
Speaking to Tipsbladet, Christensen admitted that Barcelona had not yet reached out to him with regards to an extension. When asked if he was bothered by it, he said: "No, not really. I don't think so. I think we're in a good situation, and there's not really anything that can change anything I do in my everyday life. Of course, you want to have it in place and know what's happening. But it's not something that changes our mood during the days, or something we talk about
"Of course we have desires, we all do, but it's not something I think about in my everyday life. I try to do what I can do on the pitch, and hopefully that's enough for me to stay there."
Christensen also admitted that his agent will remain involved over future decisions. "If there is something that needs to be done, he will of course do it. Of course I would like to know what is happening, but I would rather focus on what I can do, and that is to do what I can do.
When asked about whether he knows what Barca will do, he added: "Oh, no, I have no idea. Not yet. I'm just choosing to focus on being part of the team and playing as much as I possibly can. Hopefully that's how it ends up, but I'll have to take it as it comes, right now.
"Not at all. No plan B," he replied when asked he has started thinking about the potential leagues he could join should he leave as a free agent next summer.
Christensen to return to Denmark?
The former Chelsea centre-back, in the same interview, was also asked about whether he considers a return to Brondby in Denmark to be a possibility. In reply, Christensen said: “In an ideal world, I would like to finish my career at Brondby, but it also depends on the stage of life I’m at. It also depends on what my family is doing. I feel I still have a lot to offer; I’m 29 years old, and I can still compete.
“When you’re that age… it depends a lot on the situation, so it’s difficult to say. I repeat, in an ideal world, I would like it to happen. But if it doesn’t, I won’t be angry or sad. It depends a lot on my family’s situation and my performance as a player.”
