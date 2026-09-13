Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Genoa CFC v AC Cesena - TIM CupGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Former Pescara captain Andrea Camplone in intensive care after collapsing during padel match

Pescara
Serie C
A. Camplone

Former Pescara captain Andrea Camplone is currently in intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest during a padel match in Montesilvano. The 60-year-old collapsed on court and received urgent resuscitation from paramedics before being rushed to hospital under Code Red, where he subsequently underwent an emergency hemodynamics procedure.

  • Sudden collapse during padel

    The emergency occurred at a Montesilvano sports complex when the former right-back suddenly lost consciousness during a padel match at around 6:30 PM local time, according to Il Messaggero. A doctor at the venue immediately administered initial first aid before 118 emergency medical crews arrived and deployed a mechanical chest compression device for resuscitation. He was promptly intubated on site and rushed under Code Red to the Spirito Santo Civil Hospital in Pescara.

    • Advertisement
  • Novara Calcio v AC Cesena - Serie BGetty Images Sport

    Condition stable after surgery

    Hospital medical authorities confirmed that an emergency hemodynamics procedure was successfully carried out overnight, leaving his condition stable in intensive care. Doctors have maintained a reserved prognosis given his past history of cardiovascular complications. Continuous monitoring remains focused on his recovery following the sudden cardiac arrest.

  • Distinguished Italian football career

    The legendary figure captained Pescara to two Serie A promotions under Giovanni Galeone in 1987 and 1992. His journey continued at Perugia, where he achieved successive promotions to reach the top flight before later guiding the same club to the 2013-14 Serie C title as head coach. His managerial career across Italian football also featured spells in charge of Virtus Lanciano, Benevento, Bari, Cesena, and Catania.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-27057800.jpgGribaudi/ImagePhoto

    Hospital monitoring remains critical

    Specialist medical teams are scheduling further examinations and post-intubation evaluations before issuing an updated medical bulletin. Local law enforcement authorities have also been informed of the sports facility incident in accordance with standard procedures to complete official reports.

Serie C
Pescara crest
Pescara
PES
Gubbio crest
Gubbio
GUB