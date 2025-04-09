'At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world!' - Andre Onana escalates war of words with Nemanja Matic after 'worst goalkeeper in Man Utd history' jibe from Lyon star as Europa League showdown threatens to turn nasty
Andre Onana has hit back at Nemanja Matic with a 'trophy' jibe ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash with Lyon.
- Onana hit back at Matic with 'trophy jibe'
- Matic called Onana worst goalkeeper in club's history
- Man Utd face Lyon on Thursday