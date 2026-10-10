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Federico ChiesaGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Federico Chiesa set for shock striker role as Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola hints at tactical experiment amid injury crisis

F. Chiesa
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Premier League
A. Iraola

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has hinted that Federico Chiesa could finally make his mark after recovering from injury. With several key attackers sidelined ahead of a crucial clash against Manchester City, the Italian winger might be tasked with leading the line.

  • Injury crisis opens door

    Iraola has revealed that Chiesa could be handed an unexpected opportunity. The Italian winger is closing in on a return to action after recovering from a muscular issue. Chiesa has yet to feature for the club this season due to his ongoing fitness struggles. However, a sudden shortage of attacking options has forced his manager to reconsider the tactical setup.

    With several established centre-forwards currently unavailable for selection, Liverpool are desperately searching for solutions. This predicament could pave the way for Chiesa to finally showcase his abilities in a central role.

  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Iraola considers attacking options

    The Liverpool boss is currently navigating a severe injury crisis at the top end of the pitch. Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike have all been ruled out of action.

    Addressing his depleted forward line, Iraola admitted the situation is challenging. "Even before [the injuries to Isak and Gakpo], we don’t have Hugo Ekitike, another very good centre-forward I’m looking forward to having available," he explained to reporters. "We don’t have Hugo, we don’t have Alex."

    The manager also acknowledged that Lewis Koumas is now his only natural striker. He added: "A pure number nine, it’s true that we probably only have Koumas right now, but we have some other options."

  • Training progress promises return

    While acknowledging that Chiesa lacks match sharpness, Iraola has been encouraged by the forward's recent efforts at the training ground. The attacker has previously operated as a striker during his time with Juventus and the Italy national team.

    Assessing the winger's physical condition, Iraola offered a cautiously optimistic update. "We will maybe recover Fede Chiesa, but he hasn’t played any minutes, he’s recovering from an injury," the manager noted.

    "But he has been doing a good job in the international break, he’s been training with the small group we had. We have some wingers who have played up front in other teams."

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  • Federico Chiesa Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Massive Manchester City showdown

    Liverpool must quickly finalise their attacking strategy as they prepare for a monumental Premier League fixture. Iraola's depleted squad will face Manchester City on Sunday. Fans will now wait to see if Koumas is trusted to lead the line or if Chiesa is deployed in a central role. A stern test awaits as Liverpool look to secure a crucial result.

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