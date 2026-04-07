Analysis: Bayern squander a comfortable lead at the Bernabéu... 60 minutes expose Real Madrid’s weaknesses

Bayern Munich silenced the Santiago Bernabéu, having dominated the match from start to finish—save for the final 30 minutes—and came away with a deserved 2–1 victory, moving one step closer to the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid, led by Álvaro Arbeloa, appeared completely unable to match Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany for most of the match, and the Bavarian side could well have secured a comfortable victory ahead of the second leg.

The second leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who progresses to the Champions League semi-finals.

Read also: Video: Bayern toy with Real’s nerves at the Bernabéu







