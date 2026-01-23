Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic face key Serie A tests as Chris Richards’ Crystal Palace look to rebound vs Chelsea

It's already been a busy week for American stars in Europe. That's what happens when you get a full slate with the return of the Champions League, Europa League, and the Conference League.

In addition, title races are beginning to take shape. Relegation battles are, too. It’s still January, and most clubs - including those featuring key U.S. Men’s National Team players - have a sense of who they are, but that doesn’t mean anything is settled. A strong run can change a season’s direction just as quickly as a poor stretch can deepen concerns heading into spring. This is often the moment when teams begin to define themselves, just before the race to the finish truly begins.

Are Weston McKennie and Juventus genuine Serie A contenders? Can Christian Pulisic and AC Milan keep pace at the top? And can Chris Richards help Crystal Palace stop a slide that’s beginning to threaten their season?

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.