Americans Abroad: USMNT strikers stay red-hot in No. 9 race as Christian Pulisic powers AC Milan's derby win over Inter

The U.S. Men's National Team striker's race has become fun, hasn't it? With March camp looming and, by extension, the World Cup in a few months, the USMNT's forwards are going goal for goal, continuously raising the bar for one another in these final weeks of this cycle.

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Haji Wright all scored this weekend, continuing their excellent form for their countries. Balogun has scored five goals in his last five games. Wright is up to six in his last five. Pepi, meanwhile, is lagging behind with a mere four in his last six, with two of those goals coming off the bench. Each of the three is scoring at an absurd rate, which will surely make U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino happy.

Also happy with this weekend's performance? The red side of Milan. Christian Pulisic didn't get the goal he's been searching for, but he sure was active, creating multiple chances for Milan in their win over local rivals Inter.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...