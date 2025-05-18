Americans Abroad: Celebrations abound as Crystal Palace's Chris Richards earns FA Cup glory, Malik Tillman and PSV's USMNT contingent claim Eredivisie crown

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including multiple USMNT stars celebrating trophy wins

There has been much at stake in these final few weeks of the European season. And this weekend, it was all about trophies.

U.S. men's national team stars Chris Richards and Matt Turner finally got their hands on one, lifting the FA Cup with Crystal Palace at Wembley after a huge upset over Manchester City on Saturday. In the Netherlands, PSV's four Americans celebrated with the Eredivisie crown, completing a stunning comeback to narrowly win the league Sunday over previously-favored Ajax.

They join Brenden Aaronson, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty as league-winners, as the latter duo celebrated their previously clinched triumph with Celtic this weekend.

Elsewhere, all eyes were on Serie A as the race for Europe heats up. Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus are doing just fine with Sunday's result, but Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan? Not so much.

The USMNT will hope more celebrations are on the horizon - including the Gold Cup - as multiple players end this club season on a high.

"Let's win a trophy this summer with the national team, and next season we have some big competitions to plan, so hopefully we can continue this streak of a trophy a season," Richards told ESPN after the FA Cup triumph. "I think it's a really ambitious team I think the [manager] that came in and we saw this from day one that he's very ambitious. And we saw that today again with the win, so it was amazing."

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.