Americans Abroad: Slumping Christian Pulisic looks for form, Weston McKennie surges and Brenden Aaronson eyes a title-race shakeup

Every weekend seems to get a little more important now. The holiday congestion is over, the schedule has settled, and the rhythm of weekend football is back. With it comes consequence - the kind that defines seasons rather than merely shaping them.
For some Americans in Europe, that pressure is welcome. Christian Pulisic is searching for a reset after a miserable month, while Weston McKennie continues one of the best runs of his club career as Juventus push toward the Champions League places. Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson has a chance to insert himself directly into the Premier League title race, with Leeds hosting a nervy Arsenal side at Elland Road.
GOAL takes a look ahead at a busy, revealing weekend for some of the biggest American talents abroad.