Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
American Abroad GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Sebastian Berhalter impresses again, Auston Trusty grabs a rare goal and Ricardo Pepi finds his touch

FEATURES
Analysis
Championship
S. Berhalter
R. Pepi
A. Trusty
USA

The European club season isn't fully underway yet, but there have already been promising flashes from Americans across the continent.

The European club seasons aren't fully up to speed yet. In truth, it might be a bit of a weird start.

There is always a World Cup hangover of some description, a tail that sweeps into the start of the domestic season after a major summer tournament. That might be especially true for the USMNT, whose players will have to deal with the physical, mental and perhaps emotional strain of what was a taxing World Cup.

Yet soccer doesn't allow much time for recovery. The calendar is ruthless, and attention has already shifted back to club football.

That means there is already plenty of action for prominent Americans in Europe. Much was made of Sebastian Berhalter's move to Middlesbrough this summer. It seemed a bit of an odd one at the time. But he impressed for the second straight week and has taken to English football well. Auston Trusty also had a good weekend, highlighted by a rare goal. And then there was PSV, which got its usual American boost.

GOAL looks at all of that and more in a roundup of the latest Americans Abroad action...

  • Auston TrustyGetty

    Auston Trusty continues goalscoring momentum

    The U.S. got a goal out of Trusty at this summer’s World Cup, and he has seemingly carried that momentum over to Celtic now, too.

    Trusty scored the opening goal in Celtic's 4-0 win over Dundee United in the Round of 16 in Scotland's League Cup. With the win, Trusty and Celtic have now won each of their first three games this season by a combined 10-1 scoreline.

    The American’s goal came in the 22nd minute. It came via a flicked-on header from a Benjamin Nygren corner kick, with Trusty getting his angles just right to score his first goal of the new season.

    Trusty scored twice last season and once the year before. Now, with one already in his back pocket and clearly riding some World Cup momentum, the center back is off to the right kind of start this season.

    • Advertisement
  • Max ArfstenGetty

    USMNT's Boro boys get the job done

    After assisting a goal in his debut, Sebastian Berhalter showed that he’s no one-game wonder in England. If these first two games are any indication, he could be a major part of Boro's plans this season.

    The former Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder started his second consecutive game and went all 90 minutes for Boro. After going behind early, the club stormed back behind a Will Lankshear brace, with the striker scoring in the 62nd minute and again in stoppage time.

    While he didn’t set up a goal this time, Berhalter played his part again. He completed 85 percent of his passes and four of his nine crosses, showing once again how dangerous he can be on the ball.

    Max Arfsten, meanwhile, came off the bench, while Aidan Morris missed out once again due to injury. That means, for the second straight week, Berhalter was the star of the show for American soccer’s new favorite Championship team. The wait to see all three play together goes on, but there’s reason to be excited about that prospect, particularly with Berhalter playing at this level for his new club.

  • Ricardo PepiGetty

    PSV get a boost from USMNTers

    There was an all-American goal for PSV this weekend, and it was one that might help the club get rolling after a slow start.

    Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest combined at the perfect time, helping PSV to a 2-1 win over Excelsior. After scoring in the fifth minute, PSV gave a goal away in the 54th. Just three minutes later, though, Pepi popped up, finishing off an assist from his USMNT teammate to earn the Dutch giants all three points.

    They hadn't looked like giants yet this season. After a 4-0 loss to AZ in the Super Cup, they drew 2-2 with Fortuna Sittard in their opener. This win, then, may get them on track, and they can credit their American duo for doing the work to earn it.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • George CampbellGetty

    Moments you might have missed

    + John Tolkin did not play in Holstein Kiel’s 2-2 draw with St. Pauli.

    + Benja Cremaschi is nearing a return to full training with Parma, but he wasn't cleared in time for the club’s 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Catania.

    + George Campbell, West Brom's new captain, started in the 2-1 win over Norwich.

    + Alex Freeman managed two minutes off the bench, and Villarreal settled for a disappointing yet lively 2-2 draw with Racing Santander to kick off their La Liga campaign.

    + Gio Reyna grabbed an assist as Strasbourg drew their final preseason friendly, 1-1, with Newcastle