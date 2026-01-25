AA Review GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Patrick Agyemang continues to dominate the Championship as Tim Weah delivers a standout assist

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, from scrappy goals from Agyemang to standout creative moments from Weah.

Whether through goals, assists, or the kind of work that doesn’t make the highlights, U.S. Men’s National Team players made their presence felt across the weekend’s matches.

There was no shortage of goal involvement from American stars this weekend, with set pieces playing a major role. Corner kick scraps, spilled rebounds, and even a throw-in assist highlighted just how frequently U.S. players were involved in decisive moments.

That's not to say there wasn't some fantastic soccer played, though. Players like Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie showed their quality without scoring. Tim Weah, meanwhile, provided an incredible assist to help lift Marseille. In short, the weekend was surely eventful. 

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • Derby County v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang finds the net again

    It has been a good couple of weeks for Agyemang. It doesn't seem to be stopping, either, as the USMNT striker scored another goal.

    Agyemang kick-started the weekend with a goal on Friday, netting in Derby County's 1-1 draw with West Brom. Agyemang's goal was the opener, coming just before halftime as he pounced on a goalkeeper's spill to tap the ball into the back of the net. Derby couldn't hold the lead, conceding a late equalizer, but Agyemang had done his part to ensure they'd continue what is now a three-game unbeaten run.

    With his goal, Agyemang has now scored in two of those three. He's up to eight goals on the season to go with three assists, making him his club's leading goal contributor. It took a while for him to find consistency, but it seems the striker has now found it and is really asserting himself in the Championship. 

    Agyemang's ascendance continues to be one of the stories in American soccer, and, in this form, that story may just continue right on to the World Cup.

  • Tim Weah Marseille 2025-26Getty

    Weah's fantastic assist

    Weah's game is often boiled down to speed, which, in truth, is a disservice to him. The American winger showcased his creative side this weekend, and it's that ability to impact games that has made him such a key figure for the USMNT throughout his career.

    Weah provided an assist on Marseille's third and final goal, helping to lead the way in a 3-1 win over Lens. The assist was technically better than many will give him credit for. After sprinting onto the ball on the right-hand side, Weah provided an inch-perfect pass across the box to place the ball right at the feet of Amine Gouiri for a first-time finish. Gouiri provided the goal, but Weah made it by putting the ball on a platter.

    USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff will surely be watching. Since the national team's switch to a three-back system, there have been questions over Weah's place. Is he fighting Sergino Dest for a wingback spot? Could he play on that left-hand side if Antonee Robinson isn't fully fit? Are there scenarios where the U.S. plays with wingers to get Weah on the field?

    However, when he sees the field, Weah has the ability to make an impact. This weekend was a good example of how.

  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty

    Pulisic and Milan miss chance

    Sunday's clash with Roma was a chance for AC Milan to both keep pace with league-leaders Inter and put some space between them and their third-place opponents. Instead, it was a frustrating day and something of a missed opportunity that saw Christian Pulisic only make a cameo.

    After seizing the lead midway through the second half on a Koni De Winter goal, Milan squandered their advantage, conceding a 74th-minute penalty kick that was dispatched by Lorenzo Pellegrini. Pulisic was tossed into the fray in between the two goals, having started the match on the bench in favor of Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku. He had little to do, getting just 10 touches, none of which came in Roma's box.

    With the draw, Milan are now five points behind Inter, who will now look to run away with the Scudetto now that they have a little bit of breathing room. Milan, meanwhile, will now go back to the drawing board after their third draw in five matches. As for Pulisic, he remains scoreless in 2026 as both the USMNT star and AC Milan await a true spark to this calendar year.

  • Fulham v Middlesbrough - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Robinson continues his fine form

    Robinson isn't quite at his best yet. He's still having his minutes managed on occasions, and he's still seemingly shaking off the final few cobwebs that build up after battling injuries for the better part of a year. He's showing flashes, though, and those are becoming more plentiful by the week.

    Robinson played 60 good minutes for Fulham this weekend, coming out of the match before a furious comeback in a 2-1 win over Brighton. Robinson, though, was excellent during his time on the field, creating two chances while also providing the defensive stability that has become his trademark.

    Since making his return in December, Robinson has reaffirmed his place among the Premier League's best.

    The assists haven't quite been there, but they seem to be coming, particularly if he continues to play at this high a level.

  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Richards scores in poor Palace performance

    The goal didn't mean much in the big picture, as Crystal Palace were totally dead in the water by the time it went in. It surely mattered to Chris Richards, though, as he marked a landmark appearance with a feel-good moment on an otherwise bad day.

    In his 100th game for Palace, Richards scored a late goal in what ultimately ended as a 3-1 win for Chelsea. The result will do little to provide calm at Palace, who are reeling from the departure of Marc Guehi and the impending departure of manager Oliver Glasner. Adam Wharton's red card in the 72nd minute effectively doomed Palace to yet another defeat. It was over before that, though, as Chelsea were already up three at that point.

    Palace, though, did get one back from Richards, who popped up with a rare goal. While he has made his presence known as a goalscorer with the USMNT, he'd scored just three career goals for Palace prior to Sunday. He's on the board in the Premier League now this season, and, again, it won't matter much to the collective, but it will surely be a nice moment for Richards.

    The centerback remains one of Palace's key players; Sunday only further illustrated that.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-NAPOLIAFP

    Moments you might have missed

    + McKennie was very good yet again, but was somewhat overshadowed as everyone on Juventus stepped up in a crucial 3-0 win over Napoli

    + Malik Tillman turned in a solid 30 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen held on for a 1-0 win over Wolfsburg 

    + Folarin Balogun spurned a duo of good chances in Monaco's frustrating goalless draw with Le Havre 

    + Josh Sargent once again wasn't involved as the Norwich man reportedly closes in on a move to MLS's Toronto FC

    + Johnny Cardoso started and played 72 strong minutes in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Mallorca

    + Neither Yunus Musah nor Benjamin Cremaschi got off the bench in Atalanta's 4-0 win over Parma

    + Joe Scally had a nightmare day as the American scored an own goal in Borussia Monchengladbach's lopsided loss to Stuttgart

    + Mark McKenzie was credited with an assist from a throw-in on Pape Diop's long-range stunner as Toulouse won, 2-0, over Brest

    + Tanner Tessmann held down the fort as Lyon's deepest midfielder in a 5-2 beating of Metz

    + Auston Trusty was sent off late, paving the way for a Hearts equalizer in Celtic's 2-2 draw

