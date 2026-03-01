Americans Abroad: Folarin Balogun, Haji Wright and Yunus Musah shine with crucial goals

If anyone hasn’t been following the U.S. Men’s National Team stars abroad, they’ve missed a flurry of goals from the striker pool. The good news? There were a few more this weekend.

Both Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright found the back of the net this weekend, continuing an incredible run of goals from the USMNT's top forwards. Multiple strikers are finding the back of the net in some of Europe's biggest leagues, making Mauricio Pochettino's decisions all the more difficult at the No. 9 spot as the World Cup draws closer.

The goals didn't only come from strikers, though. USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah popped up with a rare finish, one that he'll hope can get the ball rolling with Atalanta in Serie A. Weston McKennie, meanwhile, changed Juventus' fortune once again, assisting an equalizer at the death to earn a crucial point against Roma.

GOAL looks at the main storylines and top performances from Americans Abroad over the weekend...