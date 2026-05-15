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Americans Abroad Review May 15GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: European spots on the line for Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Tim Weah while Auston Trusty and Celtic face historic title-decider

USA
Analysis
FEATURES
C. Pulisic
A. Trusty
F. Balogun
Strasbourg vs Monaco
Strasbourg
Monaco
Ligue 1
Genoa vs AC Milan
Genoa
AC Milan
Serie A
Celtic vs Hearts
Celtic
Hearts
Premiership

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a historic title decider and some big pushes for European places.

High stakes, season-defining games, and a whole bunch of U.S. Men's National Team stars - there is no shortage of storylines this weekend for America's top stars playing abroad.

From insane title races to late pushes for European spots, some of the biggest names in the American game will take the stage for the biggest game of their seasons. These are games with real consequences. Some will define this season with a trophy. Others will define next season by determining which competitions these players will get to participate in. Either way, real stakes, ones that leave a lasting impact.

They'll have to get used to it, too. In a little over a week, the USMNT will name its World Cup roster, which means these players won't spend very long out of the spotlight. There's no room for looking ahead, though, not with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Auston Trusty facing some of the biggest games of their careers.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

  • AC Milan v Udinese Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Everything to fight for in Serie A

    It's not quite a full freefall but it's something close - can Christian Pulisic and Milan stop it before they right out of a Champions League place?

    That's the big question heading into this weekend's match against Genoa. With two games remaining in the Serie A season, Milan are hanging onto fourth by a thread. They're level with fifth-place Roma and two points ahead of sixth-place Como. Any slip-up could send them right into a lesser European competition. A win, meanwhile, would at the very least keep their fates in their hands going forward.

    It remains to be seen what part Pulisic will play. He missed last weekend's loss to Atalanta with what has been described as a minor injury, one that he has been reportedly cleared to return from this weekend. Reports say that Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku will lead the line, though, so what part, if any, will Pulisic play in what is now the biggest game of Milan's season?

    They aren't the only ones at risk, though. Weston McKennie and Juventus are third in the league, just one point ahead of Milan. Dropped points against Fiorentina this weekend would toss them right back into this mess, too, which means their match is of paramount importance as well.

    The Serie A races are going right down to the wire, and this weekend could be definitive for two of American soccer's top stars.

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  • FBL-EUR-C3-CELTIC-UTRECHTAFP

    Title on the line in Scotland

    It took a controversial penalty call to set this up, and Auston Trusty was right at the center of it. However, as a result of that penalty, Scotland's title race goes down to the wire, and it'll be historic, no doubt.

    First-place Hearts will face second-place Celtic this weekend in a full-on title decider. A Hearts win or draw would end 41 years of Celtic/Rangers dominance at the top of Scottish soccer. A Celtic win, meanwhile, would complete a legendary comeback for a team that has no shortage of legendary moments at the top of the Scottish game. Either way, it's fireworks and it's a game that could define the next phase of soccer in the country.

    Trusty will play his part. He drew a last-second penalty against Motherwell to set up this do-or-die match, one that both teams have been marching towards for some time. Celtic will have to be tight at the back, too. Hearts haven't lost in seven games and lead the league in clean sheets. One mistake could define the title and, by proxy, the season.

    It doesn't often come down to that, but it does this weekend in one of the biggest games in league history.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-ANGERSAFP

    Final push for Balogun, Weah in Ligue 1

    Heading into the final game of the season, Monaco need help. They sit two points outside the European places and need Marseille to lose, a scenario that would send either Folarin Balogun or Tim Weah into Europe next season.

    Monaco's match won't be easy. Balogun's side will go toe-to-toe with Strasbourg, who sit just behind them in eighth. The good news is that Strasbourg have nothing to play for; they can't climb to seventh or fall to ninth based on this weekend's result.

    Marseille, meanwhile, have so much on the line. A loss could see them fall out of Europe. Depending on the results, they could stay in sixth and play in the Conference League. A win over Rennes, though, would see them leapfrog their opponents this weekend to fifth and a spot in the Europa League.

    Then there's Tanner Tessmann, who will be watching on this weekend due to injury. He'll have to hope Lyon can take points from Lens this weekend. If not, they can fall from a Champions League spot into the Europa League.

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  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Tillman and Leverkusen push for Champions League

    Bayer Leverkusen are another team with a massive match this weekend, but will their American play a part in it?

    Heading into the final match of the Bundesliga season, Malik Tillman and Bayer Leverkusen are in sixth, good for a Europa League spot. They're only three points out of fourth, though, although they'd have to leapfrog both Hoffenheim and Stuttgart with losses from both. They'd also need to win their final game, which is against Hamburg.

    Tillman has played sparingly over the last month and a half. He's played more than 10 minutes just twice in that span. Despite that, he remains the club's third-leading scorer this season - with six league goals - so could he have a part to play in Leverkusen's final stand? He'll hope so, particularly as he fights for a World Cup starting gig, too.