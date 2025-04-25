Americans Abroad: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace seek FA Cup history, Weston McKennie's Juventus in must-win mode, Haji Wright and Coventry aim for promotion

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Richards and Palace seeking first FA Cup final since 2016

It is gearing up to be a big weekend for Americans Abroad, one with history on the line.

Chris Richards, Matt Turner and Crystal Palace are playing in an FA Cup semifinal, with the Premier League side looking to return to the final of the competition for the first time since 2016 - and just the third time ever, with their first appearance coming in 1990. Their last semifinal was in 2022, when they lost to Chelsea 2-0 - and before that, it was 2016. However, the Eagles have never won the coveted trophy.

Also in England, Haji Wright, Frank Lampard and Coventry City face a pivotal two weeks. The Championship side are in the midst of a race for a promotion playoff spot, and with two games left, they control their own destiny - two wins automatically sets them up to compete in the playoffs for a spot in the Premier League next season, while anything less leads to more complicated pathways.

Article continues below

The U.S. winger, however, is in fine form and will be looking to lead his squad this weekend in their penultimate match of the campaign.

In Italy, another scenario is playing out i which permutations could come into play. After a midweek loss to Parma in Serie A action, Weston McKennie and Juventus are nearing must-win territory if they want to secure UEFA Champions League soccer in the 2025-26 season.

Can the midfielder help lead them to a big result over bottom-dwellers Monza, or will their rather poor midweek showing overshadow? Despite not featuring much of late, could Tim Weah make an impact off the bench?

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.