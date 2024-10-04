GOAL US looks at the key storylines for Americans abroad this weekend, with Weston McKennie leading the way

Everything around American soccer these days comes in the scope of Mauricio Pochettino. The new manager named his first national team squad this week, and the excitement is palpable. Bring on the new era!

But as the USMNT prepares for a pair of mid-October friendlies, there are still European matches to play before the international break. Juventus, Milan and others will need USMNT regulars to step up in big games, while other squads, such as Celtic, will be looking for bounce-back performances from players who will hope to crack the new manager's XI.

Either way, it's as busy as ever, and GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.