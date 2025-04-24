This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

América are reportedly interested in Toluca's Alexis Vega and Paulinho as potential reinforcements for the Club World Cup. Together, they scored more goals than several Liga MX teams: Puebla, Santos, FC Juárez, Mazatlán FC, Querétaro, Chivas, and San Luis. Paulinho scored 12 goals in the Clausura 2025, finishing as the top scorer, while Alexis Vega netted nine

Toluca was the top-scoring team with 41 goals

Toluca was the top-scoring team with 41 goals. León will find out in early May whether or not they will participate in the tournament