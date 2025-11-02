Getty Images
'We believe in his system!' - Amad Diallo defends Ruben Amorim after Man Utd's winning run ends at hands of Nottingham Forest
Amad brilliance cannot mask Man Utd's problems
Amad's incredible volley avoided defeat after Forest had staged a quick turnaround in the second half following Casemiro's first-half header. Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicola Savona scored within the space of three minutes and although Amad's stupendous goal averted more embarrassment for Amorim, United were expected to do better against a Forest side that had lost their previous four league games and who had not earned a point at home since the opening day of the season.
Amad admitted he was not content with the draw but stressed the team were fully behind Amorim despite the constant scrutiny of his playing philosophy and the 3-4-3 formation he has played for almost the entirety of his coaching career.
United 'learning every day' under Amorim
Amad said: "Honestly we are really disappointed to go home with one point. We were in a good moment, winning three games in a row. We wanted to do the fourth, but we can learn from this and then try to do the best next time.
"As a team, we are learning every day with the manager, with Ruben, because we believe in his system. But I think today we are really disappointed because as a team we demand a lot."
Players 'understand the system' after rough start
It took United 11 months to string together back-to-back Premier League wins under Amorim and Amad said the team were making progress under the coach, who last term presided over the team's worst league finish and lowest points total in 51 years and their failure to qualify for Europe for the first time in 11 years.
"Yeah, of course. It wasn't easy at the beginning for him and for us," Amad added. "But the beginning was a start. Now we are trying to understand the system, and we are trying to do the best every game. We want to win every game because we want to bring this club to the level where they deserve to be."
Amad enjoying partnership with Mbeumo
United will look to return to winning ways at Tottenham next week and will hope to capitalise on the negative atmosphere building at Spurs following their third defeat in five matches in all competitions. To beat Tottenham United will need to get more out of the productive partnership that has been building between Amad and Bryan Mbeumo down the right flank.
The pair combined to score during United's 2-1 win at Liverpool last month and impressed during the 4-2 victory over Brighton but were unable to wreak much havoc against Forest.
"I think we have a good relationship, especially because he speaks French," Amad said of Mbeumo. "We are trying to have that relationship, not only on the pitch but even outside the pitch, to have that connection. He's a good guy, he's a humble guy, he works very hard in training, so we are trying to do the best on the right." with whom he has struck up a successful partnership."
