‘Always going to be a plus when you go abroad’ - Thierry Henry weighs in on USMNT’s MLS vs. Europe debate

Henry stressed he views international club experience as a positive factor that contributes to both personal growth and team cohesion.

“I don't know if it's a progress or not, about, you know, the MLS or not,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo. “I've seen American players coming and playing in leagues before. On a personal point of view, and I will go back to that, I think it's always going to be a plus when you go abroad to find out what type of player you are, learn another style of play.

“So that means when you come back, and you play against those guys, or you talk to the guys that never left, you say, ‘Oh, in Italy it is like this,’ or, ‘In England it is like this,’ or, ‘In Spain it is like that.’ And you come back and you learn as a player yourself. So I see it as a positive thing. Wherever you go, you still, you're still French at the end of the day and play, and play your own way."